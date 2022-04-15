An Israeli security forces member moves in position during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City.Photo: Reuters
Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site, dozens hurt
- Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians near Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem
- Tensions simmer with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with Jewish Passover and Christianity’s Easter
Topic | Middle East
