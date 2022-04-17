Palestinians shoot fireworks at Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 17, 2022. Photo: AP
Clashes erupt again near flashpoint Jerusalem holy site
- The latest clashes take the number of wounded since Friday to more than 170, at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan
- They also follow deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in late March, in which 36 people have been killed
Topic | Israel
