Right-wing protesters near the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Arab Raam party ‘suspends’ itself from Israeli coalition government over violent clashes
- On Sunday evening Raam – which has four seats in Naftali Bennett’s coalition – said it was ‘suspending’ its support, two days after clashes in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque
- Bennett’s coalition can rule with 60 seats, although with difficulty in passing new legislation
Topic | Israel
