Image grab taken from Yemen TV on April 7 shows Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Photo: Yemen TV / AFP
Image grab taken from Yemen TV on April 7 shows Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Photo: Yemen TV / AFP
World /  Middle East

Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen’s president to step down earlier this month, report claims

  • Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Hadi a written decree delegating his powers to the council

Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:45am, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Image grab taken from Yemen TV on April 7 shows Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Photo: Yemen TV / AFP
Image grab taken from Yemen TV on April 7 shows Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Photo: Yemen TV / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE