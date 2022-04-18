Image grab taken from Yemen TV on April 7 shows Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Photo: Yemen TV / AFP
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen’s president to step down earlier this month, report claims
- Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Hadi a written decree delegating his powers to the council
Topic | Saudi Arabia
