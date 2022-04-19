Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to rid their ranks of child soldiers, who have fought by the thousands during the country’s seven years of civil war. Photo: AP
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to rid their ranks of child soldiers, who have fought by the thousands during the country’s seven years of civil war. Photo: AP
Yemen
World /  Middle East

Yemen’s Houthi rebels agree to stop using child soldiers, United Nations confirms

  • The Houthis signed what the UN described as an ‘action plan’ to end and prevent recruiting or using children in armed conflict
  • UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the rebels committed to identifying children in their ranks and releasing them within six months

Topic |   Yemen
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:31am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to rid their ranks of child soldiers, who have fought by the thousands during the country’s seven years of civil war. Photo: AP
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have agreed to rid their ranks of child soldiers, who have fought by the thousands during the country’s seven years of civil war. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE