Israeli border police patrol outside the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
European countries call for end to Jerusalem violence at UN Security Council
- China and the United Arab Emirates did not join the statement, despite being among the countries that called the meeting
- The meeting comes after clashes in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, left 170 people wounded over the weekend
Topic | Israel
