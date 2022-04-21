Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Gaza rocket hits Israel as police block Jewish far-right rally
- The weapon fired by Palestinian militants caused no injuries, but prompted retaliatory Israeli strikes in central Gaza
- Earlier, Israeli police blocked ultranationalist protesters from the Muslim quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City, with tensions high amid weeks of violence
