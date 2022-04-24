Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel on April 23. Photo: Reuters
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel on April 23. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Jerusalem church glows in ‘Holy Fire’ ritual attended by thousands for Orthodox Easter

  • Joyous, shouting faithful crowded together unmasked, holding candles bound together inside the darkened Church of the Holy Sepulchre
  • The church Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built on the site where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected

Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:06am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel on April 23. Photo: Reuters
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel on April 23. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE