Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel on April 23. Photo: Reuters
Jerusalem church glows in ‘Holy Fire’ ritual attended by thousands for Orthodox Easter
- Joyous, shouting faithful crowded together unmasked, holding candles bound together inside the darkened Church of the Holy Sepulchre
- The church Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built on the site where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected
