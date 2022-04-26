Osman Kavala, Turkish philanthropist, entrepreneur and rights defender, speaks at a press conference at the EU Parliament in December 2014. Photo: dpa
Turkish court jails Erdogan critic Osman Kavala for life
- The ruling drew swift condemnation from some of Turkey’s main allies in Nato, as well rights campaigners
- Leading activist Kavala faced controversial charges of trying to topple the government
Topic | Turkey
