The shell was safely removed, and the Ben Gurion International Airport resumed normal operations. Photo: Israel Airports Authority
Panic at Israel airport as US tourists try to take unexploded shell home as souvenir

  • Videos showed passengers screaming and running for cover after an American family showed up with an artillery munition they found in Golan Heights
  • At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyor belt

Associated Press
Updated: 1:45am, 30 Apr, 2022

