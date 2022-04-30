The shell was safely removed, and the Ben Gurion International Airport resumed normal operations. Photo: Israel Airports Authority
Panic at Israel airport as US tourists try to take unexploded shell home as souvenir
- Videos showed passengers screaming and running for cover after an American family showed up with an artillery munition they found in Golan Heights
- At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyor belt
Topic | Israel
The shell was safely removed, and the Ben Gurion International Airport resumed normal operations. Photo: Israel Airports Authority