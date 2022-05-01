An Israeli soldier takes position during clashes with Palestinians in the village of Azzun, West Bank on April 30. Photo: AFP
Israeli military arrest suspected Palestinian killers of Jewish settlement guard
- The Israeli army said the guard was on duty at the entrance to the Ariel settlement on Friday night when attackers opened fire, fatally wounding him
- The armed suspects were arrested in the Palestinian village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Ariel, the army said
