Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Israel on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel says it has thwarted multiple Iranian assassination attempts

  • Israel says it has foiled plans by Tehran to assassinate a US general in Germany, a journalist in France and an Israeli diplomat in Turkey
  • The attacks ‘were ordered, approved and financed by the senior leadership of the Iranian regime,’ said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

dpa
Updated: 12:35am, 2 May, 2022

