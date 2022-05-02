Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, Israel on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel says it has thwarted multiple Iranian assassination attempts
- Israel says it has foiled plans by Tehran to assassinate a US general in Germany, a journalist in France and an Israeli diplomat in Turkey
- The attacks ‘were ordered, approved and financed by the senior leadership of the Iranian regime,’ said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
