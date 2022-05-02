Cars move amid dust storms that hit several areas across Iraq on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Cars move amid dust storms that hit several areas across Iraq on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Iraq
World /  Middle East

Dozens of Iraqis seek medical aid for breathing difficulties as major dust storms hit country

  • Iraq’s state news agency INA reported that five Iraqi provinces including Baghdad and Najaf were shrouded in dust storms on Sunday
  • The storms also dramatically reduced visibility levels and two major Iraqi airports were forced to shut down

Topic |   Iraq
dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:54am, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cars move amid dust storms that hit several areas across Iraq on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Cars move amid dust storms that hit several areas across Iraq on Sunday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE