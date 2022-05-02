Cars move amid dust storms that hit several areas across Iraq on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Dozens of Iraqis seek medical aid for breathing difficulties as major dust storms hit country
- Iraq’s state news agency INA reported that five Iraqi provinces including Baghdad and Najaf were shrouded in dust storms on Sunday
- The storms also dramatically reduced visibility levels and two major Iraqi airports were forced to shut down
Topic | Iraq
