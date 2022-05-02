Jim Fitton and his wife Sarijah. Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist, is being held in Iraq for allegedly attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out the country. Photo: Jim Fitton
Family plea for British man Jim Fitton, held in Iraq over ancient pottery fragments
- Retired geologist Jim Fitton could face the death penalty under Iraqi law if convicted, his family has said
- Fitton, who has lived in Malaysia, was in possession of fragments picked up at an archaeological site in southern Iraq
