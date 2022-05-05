A photo taken shows the superyacht Amadea, reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch, berthed at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka. Photo by Leon LORD/FIJI SUN/AFP
A photo taken shows the superyacht Amadea, reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch, berthed at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka. Photo by Leon LORD/FIJI SUN/AFP
Ukraine
World /  Middle East

Russian oligarch’s yacht seized in Fiji on US request

  • US Justice Department said Fijian authorities have served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which earlier was prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation
  • American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the US in 2018

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:56pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo taken shows the superyacht Amadea, reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch, berthed at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka. Photo by Leon LORD/FIJI SUN/AFP
A photo taken shows the superyacht Amadea, reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch, berthed at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka. Photo by Leon LORD/FIJI SUN/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE