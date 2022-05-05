A photo taken shows the superyacht Amadea, reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch, berthed at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka. Photo by Leon LORD/FIJI SUN/AFP
Russian oligarch’s yacht seized in Fiji on US request
- US Justice Department said Fijian authorities have served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which earlier was prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation
- American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the US in 2018
