Israeli medical personnel arrive at the scene of of an attack in Elad, near Tel Aviv, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three killed in Israel in suspected Palestinian axe attack
- Two others are being treated for serious flash wounds in the incident in the city of Elad, near Tel Aviv, on the country’s independence day
- The violence comes amid a recent spate of Arab street attacks in Israel, as well as clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City
