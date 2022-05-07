The FIFA World Cup original trophy on display in the Qatari capital Doha. Photo: AFP
Qatar’s South Asian migrant army queues for glimpse of World Cup in stadiums they built
- South Asia has contributed the biggest number of labourers that built seven new stadiums and refurbished an eighth for the first World Cup in an Arab country
- Qatar faced strong criticism over labour rights but insists it has made big changes; the mainly male migrant workers earn the minimum wage of US$275 a month
