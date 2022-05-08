Israeli police detain a Palestinian suspect following a manhunt near the central city of Elad. Photo: Israeli Police / AFP
Israel arrests two Palestinian axe murder suspects after two-day manhunt

  • The deadly attack in Elad, populated by mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22
  • Security services said the pair were spotted hiding in a bush near a quarry, just outside the central town of Elad, where the axe attack took place

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:43pm, 8 May, 2022

