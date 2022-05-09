Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel army shoots Palestinian while crossing from West Bank
- Israeli military said that soldiers ‘spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence’ near the West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him
- The shooting occurred hours after Israeli authorities apprehended two Palestinians who killed three people in an attack last week
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE