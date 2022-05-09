Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel army shoots Palestinian while crossing from West Bank

  • Israeli military said that soldiers ‘spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence’ near the West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him
  • The shooting occurred hours after Israeli authorities apprehended two Palestinians who killed three people in an attack last week

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:10am, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli security forces search houses in the West Bank village of Romana near Jenin city on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE