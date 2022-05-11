Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters
‘Shot in the face’: Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
- Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed in a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians
- Israeli army said it was investigating the incident in Jenin, but firmly denied targeting journalists
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters