Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters
Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

‘Shot in the face’: Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

  • Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed in a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians
  • Israeli army said it was investigating the incident in Jenin, but firmly denied targeting journalists

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:12pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters
Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE