TOPSHOT - An Iranian woman walks by a mural painting on the wall of the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on August 7, 2018 US President Donald Trump warned countries against doing business with Iran today as he hailed the “most biting sanctions ever imposed”, triggering a mix of anger, fear and defiance in Tehran. / AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE
Activists condemn Iran ‘hostage taking’ of foreigners
- Activists say at least a dozen Westerners including Americans, British and Germans citizens are being held in Iran
- Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through arrests of foreigners
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
TOPSHOT - An Iranian woman walks by a mural painting on the wall of the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on August 7, 2018 US President Donald Trump warned countries against doing business with Iran today as he hailed the “most biting sanctions ever imposed”, triggering a mix of anger, fear and defiance in Tehran. / AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE