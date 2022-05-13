Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan also served as ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms. File photo: Reuters
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at 73
- The monarch, who steered the kingdom through the worst days of the global financial crisis, was battling illness for several years
- Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum will act as president until the federal council elects a new leader
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan also served as ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms. File photo: Reuters