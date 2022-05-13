Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh from a church to the cemetery in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: AFP
Israeli police clash with Palestinian mourners at slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral
- Masked officers face-off with mourners packed around the coffin of the 51-year-old in Jerusalem
- Abu Akleh was shot while reporting on an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday
