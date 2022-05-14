A football goal at a beach in front of the skyline of Doha. Photo: EPA
Wyndham to investigate as its Qatari Fifa World Cup hotel bans gay guests
- European Broadcasters posing as gay newlyweds reported the Wyndham Grand Regency was among three hotels that would not allow them to book a room
- Activists have raised concern about the safety of LGBTQ+ people planning to attend the World Cup in November. Qatari laws deem homosexuality illegal
