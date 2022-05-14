Members of the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, centre. Photo:
New UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named after brother dies
- Known by the acronym MbZ, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the ruler of Abu Dhabi, which commands tens of billions of dollars from its oil and gas deposits
- He becomes leader as the UAE’s ties with the US are strained over perceived US disengagement from its Gulf allies’ security concerns, and amid Ukraine conflict
