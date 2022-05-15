Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh as clashes erupted with Israeli security forces, during her funeral in Jerusalem, Israel on May 13. Photo: Reuters
Israel police to investigate officers’ conduct at funeral for Al Jazeera journalist
- Police forces beat pallbearers with batons at the start of the funeral procession on Friday for Shireen Abu Akleh, who witnesses say was killed by Israeli troops
- In a statement on Saturday, Israeli police said their commissioner has instructed an investigation that would be concluded in the coming days
