Briton Jim Fitton, left, and German Volker Waldmann, centre, outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq on May 15. The men are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq. Photo: AP
Briton and German appear in Baghdad court; both deny smuggling antiquities out of Iraq
- If found guilty, Jim Fitton and Volker Waldmann could face the death penalty under Iraqi law. Both men said they had no idea they might have broken local laws
- The court must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the artefacts, which were found in their possession at Baghdad airport on March 20
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Briton Jim Fitton, left, and German Volker Waldmann, centre, outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq on May 15. The men are accused of smuggling ancient relics out of Iraq. Photo: AP