Families of victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion carry portraits of their relatives outside a polling station in Beirut, Lebanon on May 15. Photo: AFP
Lebanon holds first election since economic crisis but few expect major changes
- A new generation of independent candidates hopes to kindle the kind of change that a 2019 protest movement failed to deliver
- Turnout in the election was low, with about 32 per cent of registered voters casting their ballots with two hours of voting to go before polls closed
