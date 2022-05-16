France’s President Emmanuel Macron, centre, and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, right, offer their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on May 15. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs - Abu Dhabi / AFP
World leaders arrive in UAE to pay respects after death of president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
- French President Emmanuel Macron told new leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi that the UAE could ‘count on France’s friendship’
- US President Joe Biden will be represented by Vice-President Kamala Harris, expected to visit on Monday
