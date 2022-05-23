Egyptians crowd around novels by young authors at the Cairo Book fair. File photo: AP
Egyptians crowd around novels by young authors at the Cairo Book fair. File photo: AP
Libya
World /  Middle East

Libyan, 31, wins top Arabic fiction prize with his debut novel about gender roles

  • Mohammed Alnaas is youngest winner of prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction, with ‘Bread on Uncle Milad’s Table’
  • Book explores gender roles in male-dominated closed village society, where Milad is deemed to have failed as a man after taking on home role typically reserved for women, while his partner works

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:26pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Egyptians crowd around novels by young authors at the Cairo Book fair. File photo: AP
Egyptians crowd around novels by young authors at the Cairo Book fair. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE