Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Turkish presidency via AP
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria
- The Turkish president wants to resume efforts to create a 30km safe zone along the southern border against threats from Islamic State and a Kurdish militia
- Erdogan also says he will no longer talk to Greece’s PM, accusing him of discouraging Washington from selling F-16 jets to Ankara
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Turkish presidency via AP