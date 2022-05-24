Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Turkish presidency via AP
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

  • The Turkish president wants to resume efforts to create a 30km safe zone along the southern border against threats from Islamic State and a Kurdish militia
  • Erdogan also says he will no longer talk to Greece’s PM, accusing him of discouraging Washington from selling F-16 jets to Ankara

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:49am, 24 May, 2022

