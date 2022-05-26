A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in July 2005. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions Russia-backed Iran oil smuggling network involving Chinese firms

  • The US Treasury says the group raised hundreds of millions for Iran’s Quds Force and Lebanese allies Hezbollah, and helped support proxy militant groups
  • The move comes amid stalled negotiations as Washington tries to revive a nuclear deal with Iran

Reuters

Updated: 6:17am, 26 May, 2022

