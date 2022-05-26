Photo of a military exercise in Iran, where there has been an accident at a weapons base. Photo: AFP
Photo of a military exercise in Iran, where there has been an accident at a weapons base. Photo: AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Mystery accident at suspected Iran missile site kills engineer

  • Iran’s defence ministry said the incident occurred at a research centre at the Parchin military complex; scene of a giant unexplained blast in summer 2020
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency suspects Parchin is where Iran conducts tests of explosive triggers that could be used in nuclear weapons

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:14pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Photo of a military exercise in Iran, where there has been an accident at a weapons base. Photo: AFP
Photo of a military exercise in Iran, where there has been an accident at a weapons base. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE