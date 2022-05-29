Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, second right, visits the site of the Metropol building which collapsed on Monday in the city of Abadan, Iran. Photo: Iranian Senior Vice-President Office via AP
Death toll reaches 29 after shopping centre under construction collapses in Iran
- The 10-storey Metropol shopping centre in the port city of Abadan collapsed on Monday
- Further bodies are likely to be found under the rubble but the danger that the structure will collapse is hindering rescue efforts, local news agency Tasnim reported
