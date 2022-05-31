Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group, in Beirut, Lebanon on May 30. Photo: AP
Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group, in Beirut, Lebanon on May 30. Photo: AP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Ageing Japanese militant and former prisoner appears in Beirut to mark 1972 Israel attack

  • Kozo Okamoto, 74, served 12 years in an Israeli prison for a 1972 attack on the international airport outside Tel Aviv that killed 26 people
  • The attack was thought to be carried out by members of the Japanese Red Army guerilla group. Okamoto was freed in 1985 in a prisoner exchange

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:51am, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group, in Beirut, Lebanon on May 30. Photo: AP
Kozo Okamoto, a member of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group, in Beirut, Lebanon on May 30. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE