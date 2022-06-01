Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, second right, visits the site of a tower on Friday at the 10-storey Metropol Building which collapsed on May 23 in Abadan, Iran, killing at least 34 people. Iran disrupted internet access to the outside world on Tuesday as angry demonstrators rallied over the tower collapse. Photo: Iranian Senior Vice-President Office via AP
Iran disrupts internet as demonstrators rally over shopping centre tower collapse that killed 34
- The internet interference in the oil-rich Khuzestan province started in early May. Disruptions then intensified after the Metropol building collapse last week
- The disruption has plunged the southwestern province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events
