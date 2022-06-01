Neom is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia planning the largest buildings ever constructed in futuristic megacity
- Twin skyscrapers about 500 metres tall would make up linear city in Neom project
- Plan is to turn remote region of country into a hi-tech semi-autonomous state
