Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq stands with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during a welcoming ceremony in Muscat, Oman, on May 23. Photo: Official Presidential Website / Handout via Reuters
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq stands with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during a welcoming ceremony in Muscat, Oman, on May 23. Photo: Official Presidential Website / Handout via Reuters
Iran
World /  Middle East

Oman and Iran sign deals to develop two gas pipelines and an oil field along maritime border

  • A deal was reached about two decades ago to allow Iran to supply Oman with gas, but the project never materialised
  • Oman has close political and economic ties with Iran and played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the build-up to the original nuclear deal in 2015

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:35am, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq stands with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during a welcoming ceremony in Muscat, Oman, on May 23. Photo: Official Presidential Website / Handout via Reuters
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq stands with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during a welcoming ceremony in Muscat, Oman, on May 23. Photo: Official Presidential Website / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE