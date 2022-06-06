Women activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest march against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi, India on Friday. Photo: AFP
Gulf states condemn Indian official’s ‘Islamophobic’ remarks about the Prophet Mohammed

  • Saudi Arabia became the latest Gulf country to condemn the remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma last week
  • The comments were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for Sharma’s arrest, with anger spreading overseas to Muslim countries

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:57am, 6 Jun, 2022

