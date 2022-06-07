Jim Fitton, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Volker Waldmann from Germany, who was acquitted. Photo: Reuters
Shock as Iraq jails British man Jim Fitton for 15 years over smuggling artefacts
- Iraq court sentences retired geologist Jim Fitton to prison, but his German co-defendant was acquitted
- Fitton, who lived in Malaysia, was in possession of fragments picked up at an archaeological site in southern Iraq
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Jim Fitton, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Volker Waldmann from Germany, who was acquitted. Photo: Reuters