Rainbow colours send a ‘poisoned message’ to children, a Saudi news report said. Photo: Shutterstock
Rainbow toys seized in Saudi ‘homosexuality’ crackdown
- Items targeted in raids include rainbow-coloured bows, hats and pencil cases – the colours send a ‘poisoned message’ to children, a local news report said
- The conservative kingdom regularly attracts scrutiny for its human rights record, including its outlawing of homosexuality, a potential capital offence
