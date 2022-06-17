Iranian flags fly near chemical storage tanks at the Arya Sasol Polymer Co. petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Iranian flags fly near chemical storage tanks at the Arya Sasol Polymer Co. petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Middle East

US pressures Iran by targeting Hong Kong and UAE firms

  • Penalties over petrochemical exports were also imposed on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore
  • The US Treasury named the sanctioned Hong Kong-based companies as Keen Well International and Teamford Enterprises

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:38am, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian flags fly near chemical storage tanks at the Arya Sasol Polymer Co. petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Iranian flags fly near chemical storage tanks at the Arya Sasol Polymer Co. petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran in July 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE