Fire erupts following an Israeli airstrike south of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza in retaliation to rocket fire, Israeli army says
- The strikes came after Hamas ‘launched a rocket … toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel,’ the army said
- On Saturday evening, Defence Minister Benny Gantz suspended an increase in Israeli entry permits for Gazan workers in response to the rocket fire
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Fire erupts following an Israeli airstrike south of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: AFP