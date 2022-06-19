Fire erupts following an Israeli airstrike south of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Fire erupts following an Israeli airstrike south of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza in retaliation to rocket fire, Israeli army says

  • The strikes came after Hamas ‘launched a rocket … toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel,’ the army said
  • On Saturday evening, Defence Minister Benny Gantz suspended an increase in Israeli entry permits for Gazan workers in response to the rocket fire

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:04am, 19 Jun, 2022

