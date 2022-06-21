Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s parliament dissolving, sending country to fifth election in three years
- Besieged PM Naftali Bennett will be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid until new polls can be held
- The ruling coalition, which ended Netanyahu’s 12-year rule, had been under pressure for weeks, with members walked out, leaving it without a clear majority
