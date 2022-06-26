US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg
Can Biden broker an Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation deal during his Middle East trip?
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently called Israel a ‘potential ally’, and Saudis have taken to social media to express their support for normalisation
- But despite the rapprochement, analysts say Riyadh is unlikely to agree to diplomatic ties with Israel – not during Biden’s visit or while King Salman still rules
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg