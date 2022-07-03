This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army on Saturday reportedly shows the interception by the Israeli army of a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP / HO / IDF Spokespersons Unit
This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army on Saturday reportedly shows the interception by the Israeli army of a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP / HO / IDF Spokespersons Unit
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel says it has shot down Hezbollah drones headed for Mediterranean gas rig

  • The Israeli military said its forces had intercepted ‘three hostile UAVs which approached the airspace over Israel’s economic waters’
  • There was no immediate response from Lebanon to the Israeli allegation, which came amid tensions between the countries over the location of the Karish rig

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:28am, 3 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army on Saturday reportedly shows the interception by the Israeli army of a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP / HO / IDF Spokespersons Unit
This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army on Saturday reportedly shows the interception by the Israeli army of a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP / HO / IDF Spokespersons Unit
READ FULL ARTICLE