This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army on Saturday reportedly shows the interception by the Israeli army of a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP / HO / IDF Spokespersons Unit
Israel says it has shot down Hezbollah drones headed for Mediterranean gas rig
- The Israeli military said its forces had intercepted ‘three hostile UAVs which approached the airspace over Israel’s economic waters’
- There was no immediate response from Lebanon to the Israeli allegation, which came amid tensions between the countries over the location of the Karish rig
