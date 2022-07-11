Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz, right, and Justice Minister Gideon Saar in Ramat Gan, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Israeli ministers Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz to run as partners in upcoming elections
- The announcement was the first shift in Israel’s political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself on June 30 and send the country back to the polls
- Israel will hold its fifth elections in under four years in November after the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed last month
