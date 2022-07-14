President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: AP
Israel
World /  Middle East

‘No nuclear Iran’ Israeli PM vows after Biden talk to strengthen alliance

  • A Joint Declaration will be signed between Israel and the US, emphasising military cooperation and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
  • In a virtual meeting, the two leaders also discussed integrating Israel in to the Middle East as Biden seeks to strengthen a region-wide alliance against Iran

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:41pm, 14 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE