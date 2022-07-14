President Joe Biden participates in a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Photo: AP
‘No nuclear Iran’ Israeli PM vows after Biden talk to strengthen alliance
- A Joint Declaration will be signed between Israel and the US, emphasising military cooperation and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
- In a virtual meeting, the two leaders also discussed integrating Israel in to the Middle East as Biden seeks to strengthen a region-wide alliance against Iran
