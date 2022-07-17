Actors on the sets of “Home Operation” in the Hajar al-Aswad neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus on July 14. Photo: AFP
War-torn Syrian town springs back to life with Jackie Chan-produced film shoot
- Home Operation, inspired by China’s 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from the Yemen war, is being shot in Hajar al-Aswad
- The once densely populated Damascus suburb was flattened in 2018, but some locals have returned to the least damaged parts, leaving the rest completely uninhabited
