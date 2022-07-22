IAEA concerned about its inability to monitor Iran’s nuclear programme. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s nukes ‘galloping ahead’– IAEA chief warns, unable to monitor programme
- In June, Iran began removing the IAEA’s monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers – agency now has ‘very limited visibility’
- Agency chief is concerned and worried they’ve ‘lost the ability to piece together Iran’s most important nuclear activities’
